Türkiye's Ali Cengiz has bagged the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

On Sunday, Cengiz, 27, defeated David Losonczi from Hungary 8-7 in the men's 87kg Greco-Roman category.

The championship concluded after the final and quota matches on Sunday. The Turkish National Wrestling Team, consisting of a total of 30 athletes in Greco-Roman style (10), freestyle for women (10), and men (10), left Belgrade with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.

Ali Cengiz, who shared third place at the World Wrestling Championship, faced his Hungarian opponent, David Losonczi, in the final. Despite giving away points in the last seconds while leading 7-3, Cengiz won the match 8-7 to become the world champion.