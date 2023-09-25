At least 70 Al Shabab terrorists were killed in a military operation conducted by the Somali National Army backed by local militias in north-central Mudug province.

The joint force raided on Sunday Al Shabab terrorist hideouts and gathering places in the town of Aad.

Ringleaders of the terrorist group were among those were killed in the operation, according to Somali Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Al Adala, who spoke to local media.

The Somali Defense Ministry, which also confirmed the operation, said “recent military actions in Mudug and Galgaduud have dealt significant blows to Khawarij and their militias.”

Top Al Shabab leaders killed