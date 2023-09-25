WORLD
Egypt sets dates for presidential election in December
The country's National Election Authority announces the dates for the upcoming presidential election, which is scheduled to take place from December 10 to 12.
Egypt sets dates for presidential election in December
The presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision. / Photo: AP
September 25, 2023

Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec. 10-12, the country’s election authority has said.

Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said on Monday that Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec. 1-3.

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, he told a press conference in Cairo.

If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan. 8-10 inside Egypt and on Jan. 5-7 for expatriates, he added.

Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.

Seven candidates

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, whose current six-year term ends in 2024, has yet to declare his intent to seek a third term.

Seven political figures have announced plans to run, including Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is seen as a strong opposition candidate if he officially enters the race.

Candidates seeking to run must secure endorsements from 20 lawmakers or 25,000 registered voters across at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 endorsements from each governorate.

