Egypt will hold presidential elections this Dec. 10-12, the country’s election authority has said.

Walid Hamza, head of the National Election Authority, said on Monday that Egyptians abroad will cast their ballots on Dec. 1-3.

Candidates seeking to run in the elections can file for candidacy on Oct. 5-14, he told a press conference in Cairo.

If the race goes to a runoff, the vote will take place next Jan. 8-10 inside Egypt and on Jan. 5-7 for expatriates, he added.

Hamza said the presidential vote will be held under full judicial supervision.