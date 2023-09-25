The Greek foreign minister has underscored the importance of communication channels established between Türkiye and Greece.

"I think it is extremely important that, after a period in which we had relative difficulty in being able to communicate creatively, we have established an important channel of communication with the Turkish side," George Gerapetritis said in an interview with Greek diaspora radio station Greek Voice, in Boston, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

"We have two governments that have a very fresh mandate from the electoral bodies and they have significant political capital to advance discussions," he added.

Emphasising that Greece wants to extend the prevailing calm atmosphere in the Aegean and Mediterranean, Gerapetritis said: "It is important that we should communicate with the opposite side without causing a crisis every time there is any difference or dichotomy.”

'Positive climate'