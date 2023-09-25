WORLD
Bahrain soldiers killed in Houthi drone attack near Saudi-Yemen border: army
The incident occurred as Saudi Arabia is pushing for a durable ceasefire nearly a year and a half after agreeing to a truce with the Houthis that has largely held despite officially expiring last October.
Bahrain was one of several countries that contributed troops to the coalition mobilised by Saudi Arabia. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 25, 2023

Two members of Bahrain's army have been killed and others injured in a Houthi drone attack during a deployment in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the state news agency has quoted the Bahraini army as saying.

"This terrorist attack was carried out by the Houthis drones on the positions of the Bahraini duty force stationed at the southern border on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the cessation of military operations between the parties to the war in Yemen," the Bahraini statement said on Monday.

There was no mention of any attack from the media and social media operations run by the Houthis, whose negotiators this month held talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the conflict in Yemen.

The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
