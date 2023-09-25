Nigerian troops have rescued ten hostages among dozens of people kidnapped from a university in northwestern Zamfara state after two days of fighting, military and community sources told AFP.

Gunmen from criminal "bandit" gangs abducted more than 30 people on Friday, including at least 24 female students, in a raid around a university outside Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The raid was the first mass kidnapping at a college since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to power in May, promising to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, where kidnap-for-ransom gangs have repeatedly hit schools.

Bandits broke into three female hostels on the edge of the university in Sabon Gida village.

They also seized two male neighbours before storming the university campus and abducting nine welders working there, residents and a military officer told AFP on Saturday.

Soldiers deployed in the village and pursued the attackers, freeing six of the female students while one of the welders escaped in the fighting, the sources said.

On Monday, troops combing the forest near the town of Tsafe ambushed the kidnappers in Babban Kauye following reports the bandits were heading towards the village with the hostages, the sources said.

All the sources asked not to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the rescue operation.

Operation still on