Two children and four adults were found dead after a river swollen by heavy rains swept away shacks built on its banks in the Guatemalan capital, authorities said.

Thirteen people, including eight children, were still missing after the river tore through the Dios es Fiel (God is Faithful) informal settlement in the early morning hours, the Conred disaster relief agency said on Monday.

The Naranjo river washed away six homes, built mainly of zinc sheets, under a bridge in the center of Guatemala City, Conred spokesman Rodolfo Garcia told reporters.

Hundreds of needy residents of the capital constructed their homes on the banks of the river despite a municipal prohibition due to it containing residential wastewater from the capital's sewage system.

Water bearing stones, soil and human waste gushed through the settlement following heavy rains on Sunday, leaving mainly just debris in its wake, an AFP reporter observed.

Resident Esau Gonzalez, a 42-year-old day worker, recalled how "the river... took homes, neighbors' belongings. Neighbors disappeared."

Gonzalez told AFP the people of the community had nowhere else to go.

"Rent is very high. Salaries are not enough to pay rent with," he said.

"The river took entire families," added Marvin Cabrera, 36, a motorcycle food delivery worker.