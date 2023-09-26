Kosovo's interior minister has said that at least six assailants suspected of participating in deadly clashes in northern Kosovo were now in Serbia and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Monday's accusation came a day after the killing of a police officer during an ambush and an ensuing firefight at a monastery near the border with Serbia marked one of the gravest escalations in Kosovo for years.

"Six wounded terrorists are being treated in the hospital of Novi Pazar and we ask Serbia to immediately hand them over to the Kosovo authorities, so they can face justice," interior minister Xhelal Svecla told reporters, referring to a city in southern Serbia.

Earlier Monday, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said a police operation was ongoing.

The site of the firefight was sealed as investigators sifted through evidence following a late-night gun battle that saw the standoff ended when authorities stormed the monastery in the village of Banjska.

"Many things will be resolved during the investigations," Kurti told Manuel Sarrazin, the German envoy for the Western Balkans, during a meeting on Monday.

The chaotic confrontation began when a police patrol was ambushed near Banjska early on Sunday, leaving one Kosovo law enforcement officer dead and another wounded.

The gunmen fled to a nearby monastery, where they barricaded themselves in and traded gunfire with Kosovo police for hours. At least four assailants were killed in the melee.

Earlier on Monday, Svecla said authorities had already recovered "an exceptionally large number of heavy weapons, anti-infantry weapons, explosives, uniforms, logistics, food reserves and equipment for barricades.

"We can easily say that the equipment was destined for several hundred other assailants," Svecla added.

Related Kosovo mourns police officer killed by Serb gunmen in monastery raid

'Very, very tense'

The main Serb political party in Kosovo, Srpska Lista, said in a statement distributed to Serbian press that at least two Serb assailants were killed after surrendering, and called on NATO and the European Union to deploy their troops.

"We will demand an investigation into the death of at least two Serbs killed in cold blood," Srpska Lista said.

In the capital, Pristina, flags flew at half-mast during an official day of mourning to honour police officer Afrim Bunjaku, killed Sunday.

Questions remained, however, hours after the standoff ended. Just a handful of alleged suspects were arrested by Kosovo authorities during the clearance operation.

Asked if any assailants managed to escape from the Banjska monastery, Svecla said an "operation" was ongoing but offered no more details.