WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thai court jails top protest leader on charges of insulting royal family
Anon Numpa was convicted under Thailand's tough lese-majeste laws over a speech he made in Bangkok in 2020 at the height of the street demonstrations.
Thai court jails top protest leader on charges of insulting royal family
"If I get sentenced to prison today, it might be many years but it will be worth it." / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2023

A Thai court has jailed one of the leading figures in the kingdom's youth-led pro-democracy protest movement for four years on royal insult charges.

Bangkok's Criminal Court ruled on Tuesday that Anon Numpa's speech at Democracy Monument in 2020 amounted to lese-majeste, sentencing him to four years in prison.

He was also fined $550 (20,000 baht) for violating an emergency decree in effect at the time.

"Loss of personal freedom is a sacrifice I'm willing to make," Anon, 39, told reporters as he entered the court with his partner and their baby, ahead of the sentence.

"We've come a long way and we've seen lots of changes in the Thai political scene since the movement back in 2020," he said.

"If I get sentenced to prison today, it might be many years but it will be worth it."

Anon was one of a number of protesters who made unprecedented calls for reform to the monarchy and to the legislation which protects King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from criticism.

RelatedFour Thai pro-democracy leaders detained under royal defamation law

'112'

Following the verdict, his lawyer Krisadang Nutcharas described Anon as an "innocent man" and said they would probably appeal.

Recommended

"The family and friends are trying to submit bail for a temporary release," he told reporters outside court.

Anon, a human rights lawyer, is one of more than 150 activists who have been charged under lese-majeste laws, often referred to as "112" after the relevant section of the criminal code.

Ahead of the hearing, dozens of young political activists — many wearing shirts emblazoned with "No 112" — waited to show support.

Andrea Giorgetta of the International Federation for Human Rights told AFP news agency the jail time was "severe", describing it as "a long prison sentence for exercising your rights".

"It is certainly a dark day for justice," he said outside court.

He said the conviction rate under 112 remained close to 100 percent.

"The only question remains how many years you will get, and whether the court will decide if you can be awarded bail."

RelatedThailand denies bail to three prominent anti-government protest leaders
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington