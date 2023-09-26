Pakistani troops have raided a suspected militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Tehrik-e-Taliban near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed three militants, the military said.

A militant commander was among those killed in the shootout late on Monday in Khyber, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement on Tuesday.

The military did not provide any additional details, saying only the targeted militants had attacked Pakistani troops in the past.