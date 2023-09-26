Saudi Arabia, which has engaged in US-brokered talks with Israel to potentially normalise relations, has sent a delegation to the occupied West Bank for the first time in three decades.

It was led by the Saudi non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories, Nayef al Sudairi, who was to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and top Palestinian diplomat Riyad al Maliki.

Al Sudairi is also scheduled to meet with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Sudairi, the oil-rich kingdom's envoy to Jordan, was last month also named for the Palestinian territories post and appointed consul general for Jerusalem.

The delegation, which crossed over land from Jordan, was the first from Saudi Arabia to visit the West Bank since the 1993 Oslo Accords, which had aimed to pave the way for an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The Saudi visit comes as Washington has been leading talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia on a normalisation that would mark a game-changer for the Middle East.

The talks include security guarantees for Saudi Arabia and assistance with a civilian nuclear programme, according to officials familiar with the negotiations.

Israel in 2020 established ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, but Saudi Arabia has so far refrained from following suit until Israel's conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

However, the Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, last week said the two sides were "getting closer".

In recent months Israel has sent delegations to Saudi Arabia to participate in sports and other events including a UNESCO meeting.

Strong reservations