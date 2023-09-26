WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hunter Biden sues Giuliani, another lawyer over alleged personal data leak
The lawsuit is the latest in a new strategy by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, to strike back against Republican allies of Donald Trump.
Hunter Biden sues Giuliani, another lawyer over alleged personal data leak
US President Biden's son Hunter face tax charges in federal court [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
September 26, 2023

Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden's son, has filed a lawsuit on against Rudy Giuliani, accusing Donald Trump's former lawyer of computer fraud for accessing personal data on his computer.

In a civil suit filed in California on Tuesday, Hunter Biden said Giuliani and Robert Costello, a lawyer for the former New York mayor, were responsible for the "total annihilation" of his digital privacy.

The 53-year-old Hunter Biden, who lives in California, is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages.

In 2020, in a bid to embarrass Joe Biden ahead of the November presidential election, Giuliani and Trump allies circulated data from a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

"Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff's devices," the Hunter Biden complaint said.

Hunter Biden sued the owner of the computer repair shop earlier this year and the Internal Revenue Service for disclosing his tax history.

RelatedBiden, 80, announces 2024 bid with a potential rematch with Trump looming
Recommended

Investigations against Hunter Biden

The California suit is the latest legal challenge facing Giuliani, who has been indicted in Georgia along with Trump and others for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the southern state.

A judge has also found Giuliani liable of defaming two Georgia election workers and he is being sued by a former assistant for sexual assault and harassment.

Hunter Biden, a recovering drug addict, is currently under investigation by a Justice Department special counsel for possible tax evasion and is to appear in court in Delaware next month on a firearms violation.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China while his father was vice president have been a constant target of Republicans and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, bowing to pressure from the party's hard right, authorised the launch of an impeachment investigation this month into Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crimes related to his foreign business dealings, however, and no credible evidence has emerged so far that the president was involved in anything illegal.

RelatedHunter Biden indicted on gun charges after plea deal failure
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington