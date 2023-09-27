American television and movie writers have agreed to end a strike that lasted nearly five months and paralysed Hollywood after reaching a pay deal with production studios, the Writers Guild of America said.

"The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the union announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

It added: "The strike ends at 12:01 am [local time]."

The 11,500 members have until October 9 to cast their votes on the proposed contract.

The WGA said the estimated value of the deal was $233 million per year.

Film and television writers walked off the job in May after failing to reach a deal with major studios, including Netflix, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery.

Writers appeared to have won concessions across the board, with raises over the three years of the contract, increased health and pension contributions, and AI safeguards.

Under the agreement, the studios agreed to meet at least twice a year with the guild to discuss plans to use AI in film development and production.

The studios are not expressly prohibited from using AI to generate content.

Writers, however, have the right to sue if their work is used to train AI.

Writers can choose to use AI when drafting scripts, but a company cannot require the use of the software. The studios also must disclose to a writer if any materials were generated by AI.

In other areas, the guild said it won guarantees of minimum staffing in writers' rooms, a key issue for many of its members. Staffing will be determined by the number of episodes per season. Minimum pay rates will climb by more than 12 percent over three years.