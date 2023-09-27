Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas via pipeline to Romania starting from October 1 and running until March 31, 2025, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced.

The agreement between BOTAS and Romania's OMV Petrom, one of the largest energy companies in the region, will cover the export of up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas daily to Romania according to Wednesday's announcement.

Both companies also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields of transmission, storage, production, and green energy technologies, as well as in the natural gas trade, BOTAS said.

The deal is the latest in a number of pipeline gas export agreements between Türkiye and neighbouring countries.