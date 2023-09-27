A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan’s offensive in Karabakh last week, the country’s Health Ministry announced.

Karabakh officials had said earlier that at least 200 people on their side, including 10 civilians, were killed and over 400 were wounded in the fighting.

The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by Armenian separatists for about 30 years.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have already left the region and more are likely to do so after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms and Azerbaijan lifted a 10-month blockage of the road linking the territory to Armenia.

Azerbaijan and separatist officials have held two rounds of talks on the “reintegration” of Karabakh and its ethnic Armenian population into the mainly Muslim country.

Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan that came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.