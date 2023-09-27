Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has proposed joint efforts with Uzbekistan to establish an international energy marketplace and mentioned Türkiye's plan to create an energy market in Istanbul's Financial Center.

Receiving Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyar Saidov and his delegation on Wednesday at the Presidential Complex, Yilmaz said Uzbekistan is currently experiencing a remarkable period of change and development under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's leadership, with Türkiye firmly supporting this reform and transformation journey and offering its assistance whenever needed.

He also pointed out that both countries have strong leadership, high political will, and stability, essential for developing their relationship.

He mentioned that Türkiye is the third-largest investor in Uzbekistan and that there is a shared commitment to enhancing relations in all areas, including military cooperation and defence industries. Recognising Turkish Standards Institution certificates in Uzbekistan would positively impact bilateral trade, Yilmaz added.

Yilmaz said they aim to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion in the short term and $10 billion in the medium term, underscoring the urgency to work towards these objectives.

He also mentioned his appointment as co-chair of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in July and expressed eagerness to organise the next JEC meeting and Business Council meeting, which will further advance commercial relations between the two countries.