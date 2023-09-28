Australia has announced a "major restructuring" of the army featuring a new long-range strike capacity, as it adapts to China's growing military clout in the Asia-Pacific region.

The shake-up responds to a strategic review in July that called for a sharp shift toward long-range deterrence — using missiles, submarines and cyber tools to keep adversaries at arm's length.

"This is an important step forward for our army. This builds an army which will be able to project," Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters in the northeastern city of Townsville on Thursday.

"This is the basis upon which we will be creating the army we need for Australia's future," he said.

The overhaul will create specialised combat brigades in three bases: in the northern city of Darwin, a light, easy-to-deploy force; in northeastern Townsville, a force with more heavy armour tanks to "bring to bear the greatest lethality in any conflict"; and in the eastern city of Brisbane, a mixture of both capacities.

Hundreds of personnel will be redeployed over the next five-to-six years, Marles said, describing it as a "major restructuring of the Australian army".

The revamp also creates a new brigade in the South Australian capital of Adelaide with long-range fire capacity and integrated air and missile defence.

"This will be the cutting edge of army technology," the minister said.

An existing regiment in Adelaide will also be refocused on quickly introducing new technologies and practices into the army, he said.

'Rise of the missile age'