A powerful explosion near the airport of the Uzbek capital Tashkent, has killed a teenage boy and injured at least 162 people following a fire caused by a lightning strike.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the explosion happened early Thursday at a warehouse in southern Tashkent but did not say what was inside it to cause the powerful blast which it said was attended by 16 fire crews.

"As a result of the quick actions of emergencies ministry employees, the area of the fire is being reduced," it said on the Telegram messaging app. "The situation is completely under control."

"Emergency medical care is also being provided to people injured in the fire at the scene of the accident and in the surrounding apartments," it added.