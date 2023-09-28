TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Moldova joins Türkiye's growing list of gas export partners
The agreement between Türkiye's BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading paves the way for the daily export of 2 million cubic metres of natural gas to Moldova starting October 1.
Moldova joins Türkiye's growing list of gas export partners
The deal is the latest in a number of pipeline gas export agreements between Türkiye and neighbouring countries. / Photo: AA
September 28, 2023

Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas to Moldova via pipeline starting October 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced.

The agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading will cover the daily export of 2 million cubic metres of natural gas to Moldova.

BOTAS Chairman and General Manager Burhan Ozcan and East Gas Energy Trading Company General Manager Nicolai Gaborak signed the agreement on Thursday.

BOTAS continues to support Europe's energy supply security with the export agreements it has made one after another, the company said in a press release.

Recommended

Over the previous months, Türkiye entered into agreements to send gas to neighbouring countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania.

"BOTAS continues to make new export agreements by taking advantage of its infrastructure investments, advanced transmission system, geographical location and the advantages provided by this strong infrastructure," the company said.

RelatedTürkiye signs deal for natural gas exports to Romania
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan