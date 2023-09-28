Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas to Moldova via pipeline starting October 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced.

The agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading will cover the daily export of 2 million cubic metres of natural gas to Moldova.

BOTAS Chairman and General Manager Burhan Ozcan and East Gas Energy Trading Company General Manager Nicolai Gaborak signed the agreement on Thursday.

BOTAS continues to support Europe's energy supply security with the export agreements it has made one after another, the company said in a press release.