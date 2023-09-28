A gunman dressed in combat gear and wearing a bulletproof vest went on a shooting rampage at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam, killing a 14-year-old girl, her mother and a teacher.

Dutch police said they were still investigating the motive for the twin attacks on Thursday by the man dressed in combat gear, who also set fire to the hospital.

The man first burst into a house in the Dutch port city and opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously injuring her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters. The girl later died of her injuries.

He then moved to a classroom at the Erasmus MC hospital, shooting dead a 46-year-old teacher before starting another fire in the facility, sparking panic.

Elite police stormed the hospital, as panicked medics in white coats flooded out of the building pushing patients in wheelchairs and on stretchers.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards and chief public prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar told reporters the suspect was co-operating with police following his arrest.

"We cannot say anything about the motive of this terrible act at this time. The probe is still ongoing," said Hillenaar.

Ongoing probe