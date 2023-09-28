Burkina Faso has said that four officers have been detained a day after the military government announced it had thwarted a coup attempt.

The four are suspected of involvement in a "conspiracy against state security", military prosecutor Ahmed Ferdinand Sountoura said in a statement seen by AFP on Thursday.

Two others are "on the run", according to the statement.

The identities of the officers were not revealed, but security sources told AFP that at least two commanders of special units were among the four arrested.

The junta said late on Wednesday that t he intelligence and security services had foiled a coup attempt the previous day.

The military government said it would seek to shed "all possible light on this plot".