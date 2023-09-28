WORLD
Burkina Faso junta arrests four officers after foiled coup
The identities of the officers have not been revealed, but security sources say at least two commanders of special units are among the four arrested.
Burkina's military leaders earlier this month signed a mutual defence pact with counterparts in Mali and Niger. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 28, 2023

Burkina Faso has said that four officers have been detained a day after the military government announced it had thwarted a coup attempt.

The four are suspected of involvement in a "conspiracy against state security", military prosecutor Ahmed Ferdinand Sountoura said in a statement seen by AFP on Thursday.

Two others are "on the run", according to the statement.

The identities of the officers were not revealed, but security sources told AFP that at least two commanders of special units were among the four arrested.

The junta said late on Wednesday that t he intelligence and security services had foiled a coup attempt the previous day.

The military government said it would seek to shed "all possible light on this plot".

Failures to stem insurgency

It comes nearly a year to the day since junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in the West African nation on September 30, 2022.

His takeover was the country's second coup in eight months - both triggered in part by discontent at failures to stem a raging extremist insurgency.

The military prosecutor has urged anyone with information that can "contribute to the manifestation of the truth to come to testify".

Late on Tuesday, thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou following a call from Traore supporters to "defend" him amid rumours of a coup on social media.

On Thursday, the streets were calm, with no special security arrangements visible.

