Azerbaijan will soon allow UN experts to visit Karabakh: Baku
The announcement comes as Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev vows to protect the rights of Karabakh's Armenians.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivers a televised address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 20, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 29, 2023

Azerbaijan intends to allow a group of experts from the United Nations to visit the Karabakh region "in a matter of days", the office of a presidential adviser has said.

Media will also have a chance to visit Karabakh, it said on Friday, days after Azerbaijan launched an anti-terror operation in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the rights of Karabakh's Armenians would be fully respected but he had consigned the idea of an independent ethnic Armenian Karabakh to history.

Aliyev told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Tuesday that his forces had targeted only "military facilities... during the anti-terror measures, which lasted less than 24 hours, and civilians were not harmed", according to a statement from the Azerbaijani president's office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
