Azerbaijan intends to allow a group of experts from the United Nations to visit the Karabakh region "in a matter of days", the office of a presidential adviser has said.

Media will also have a chance to visit Karabakh, it said on Friday, days after Azerbaijan launched an anti-terror operation in the region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said the rights of Karabakh's Armenians would be fully respected but he had consigned the idea of an independent ethnic Armenian Karabakh to history.