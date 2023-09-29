Burkina Faso's military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has said he is planning a "partial change" to the landlocked West African country's constitution, almost a year after he seized power in a coup

Speaking on state television on Friday, he said the text in the constitution in its current form reflects "the opinion of a handful of enlightened people" to the detriment of the "popular masses".

He also said that there would be no elections until the country was safe enough for everyone to vote, saying that election is not a "priority" compared to "safety."

"It's not a priority, I'll tell you that clearly, it's security that's the priority" in a country plagued by militant violence, he told reporters.

Traore's address came as hundreds of his supporters rallied in the capital on the first anniversary of the coup.

Supporters gathered at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou waving Burkinabe flags. Some held signs with pictures of Traore.

The rally took place days after the junta said it had thwarted a coup attempt against it, and that investigations were under way to determine who was behind the plot.

Internal instability

Traore grabbed power on Septe,ber 30 last year, ousting the leader of another coup who had overthrown president Roch Kabore eight months earlier amid a worsening security crisis fuelled by armed groups linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh.