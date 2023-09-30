United Nations experts have called on Mexico to crack down on extortion by police and other officials targeting vulnerable migrants and refugees in flagrant violation of their human rights.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on Friday also urged the Mexican government to avoid a repeat of the tragedy last year when 40 migrants died in a fire while behind bars.

More than 240,000 undocumented migrants and asylum seekers were detained in Mexico in the first half of 2023, including many children, the experts said at the conclusion of a 12-day visit.

According to the Mexican constitution, such detentions should be limited to 36 hours, but the UN delegation said that a "significant number" of migrants were held for longer.

The experts were concerned over "frequent reports of bribery and corruption, where individuals who are in a vulnerable position... were asked for money, often by officials, including police officials," group member Matthew Gillett said.

"If they paid, they were allowed to go on their way. If they didn't pay, they would be detained," he told AFP.

"That kind of practice is completely in violation of human rights. It is the kind of pra ctice that the authorities here in Mexico must stamp out," Gillett said.

Children being placed behind bars