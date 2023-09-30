Turkish Stars, the seventh and final national aerobatics team of the Turkish Air Force, have graced the skies in a breathtaking performance for Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace festival Teknofest.

Expressing that the aerobatics team was honoured to perform for the enthusiastic crowd at Cigli Airport in Türkiye's Izmir province on Saturday, their Fleet Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kemal Koyunluoglu said the Turkish Stars were "the national team in the sky".

Major Kursat Komur explained that the team’s “rare” manoeuvres that are considered their signature.

“We have a landing gear intersection manoeuvre where our solo leader passes through the four planes in front of the audience's eyes, a manoeuvre that requires courage and is rarely seen in other teams,” Komur said.

“Another manoeuvre is where the Team Leader reverses and meets the main package of the other three planes, a special manoeuvre unique to the Turkish Stars, and the other three planes perform a ‘tonneau’ manoeuvre,” he added.

Proud to fly the Turkish flag

Major Mehmet Balta stated that the Turkish Stars, which were established within the Turkish Air Force in 1992, began their performances with the NF-5 aircraft, which are the most suitable and beautiful aircraft for aerobatic team flights.