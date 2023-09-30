TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Stars: Türkiye’s national aerobatics team rules the skies
Breathtaking air shows by Turkish Stars captivate audiences at the country’s major tech festival Teknofest.
Turkish Stars: Türkiye’s national aerobatics team rules the skies
The Turkish Stars were established within the Turkish Air Force in 1992. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2023

Turkish Stars, the seventh and final national aerobatics team of the Turkish Air Force, have graced the skies in a breathtaking performance for Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace festival Teknofest.

Expressing that the aerobatics team was honoured to perform for the enthusiastic crowd at Cigli Airport in Türkiye's Izmir province on Saturday, their Fleet Commander Lieutenant Colonel Kemal Koyunluoglu said the Turkish Stars were "the national team in the sky".

Major Kursat Komur explained that the team’s “rare” manoeuvres that are considered their signature.

“We have a landing gear intersection manoeuvre where our solo leader passes through the four planes in front of the audience's eyes, a manoeuvre that requires courage and is rarely seen in other teams,” Komur said.

“Another manoeuvre is where the Team Leader reverses and meets the main package of the other three planes, a special manoeuvre unique to the Turkish Stars, and the other three planes perform a ‘tonneau’ manoeuvre,” he added.

Proud to fly the Turkish flag

Major Mehmet Balta stated that the Turkish Stars, which were established within the Turkish Air Force in 1992, began their performances with the NF-5 aircraft, which are the most suitable and beautiful aircraft for aerobatic team flights.

Recommended

"With modernisation, they continue their shows with the NF-5 2000 aircraft," Balta said, adding, "We hope to perform these flights with the HurJet in the near future, and we are eagerly looking forward to adding the HurJet to our inventory."

Major Gokhan Esen, for his part, said those who participated in the Turkish Stars after a long period of training are proud to fly the Turkish flag all over the world.

The five-day Teknofest, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, kicked off on Wednesday, and features competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops where visitors can also experience vertical wind tunnels, simulations, and planetarium shows.

“The suitability of the display location, audience safety, and flight safety were evaluated, and an assessment was made based on the suitability of the display area and display flight,” Koyunluoglu explained.

“After completing the approval process following a meeting held in the Air Force, the Turkish Stars were added to the display schedule,” he added.

The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years. To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

RelatedThird-leg of major Turkish tech event Teknofest 2023 kicks off in Izmir
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan