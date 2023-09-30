At least six people have died in the collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe and 15 others are still trapped underground, according to state media reports.

State-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation quoted deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura as saying 34 miners had been caught in Friday's collapse. Thirteen managed to escape.

The broadcaster on Saturday said rescue operations were underway at Beyhose mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu, about 100 kilometers west of the capital, Harare.

The police and the mines ministry could not be reached for comment Saturday.

