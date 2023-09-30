Senior Turkish officials have condemned Sweden for allowing an act targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan near the country’s embassy in Stockholm.

"It is clear that the ultimate purpose behind these non-stop attacks and provocation attempts is against our country, our nation and the entire Islamic world,” Yilmaz said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He stressed that these attacks on Turkish Republic values cannot be justified in the name of free expression or legitimised under the guise of democracy.

Türkiye expects Sweden to not allow such provocative actions and to not tolerate such initiatives, he said, urging the country to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

“We will never compromise on our determined fight and righteous stance against all attacks and provocation attempts targeting our president, our country, our nation and our religious values,” he added.

"We condemn the ugly attack on our President near our Embassy in Stockholm,” Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan's chief adviser, said on X.

All kinds of crimes and insults have become free under the guise of freedom in Sweden, where hate crimes and terrorist propaganda have become commonplace, Kilic added.

Urging the Swedish authorities to end this "reckless" situation and take the necessary measures, he said that their indifferent attitude would have no other benefit than becoming a “puppet in the hands of terrorist organisations”.

Separately, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said targeting President Erdogan is also a violation of Turkish Republic values.

"We condemn the ugly attack targeting our president near our Embassy in Stockholm. Swedish authorities are responsible for these attacks,” Celik said on X.

Hate crimes and terrorist propaganda cannot be allowed to threaten democratic values, he said, urging Swedish authorities to stop hate crimes and terrorist propaganda.