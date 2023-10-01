At least 10 migrants died and 25 have been injured when a cargo truck clandestinely carrying them overturned on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, local officials reported.

The accident took place near the border with Guatemala, the report said. It was the second fatal crash in less than a week involving migrants.

A source in the prosecutor's office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP the victims were apparently from Cuba, and all were women, including one minor.

The accident occurred on a stretch of highway along the Pacific coast between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, where migrants often travel as they attempt to reach the United States.