The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Monday to approve the deployment of foreign police to Haiti and authorise the use of force to help the Caribbean country fight violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince.

A US-drafted resolution, seen by Reuters, would also expand a UN arms embargo that currently applies only to designated individuals to include all gangs, which China wanted. Haitian officials have said guns used by gangs are believed to be mostly imported from the United States.

Haiti asked nearly a year ago for international help and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the 15-member council last month that a "robust use of force" by a multinational police deployment and the use of military assets was needed to restore law and order in Haiti and disarm gangs.

It was not immediately clear how China and Russia — which are veto powers along with the United States, France and Britain — would vote on the US-drafted resolution. Diplomats said they are wary of authorising the blanket use of force.

China wanted the resolution to state that Haiti had to notify the Security Council of the countries taking part in the mission before UN authorisation would take effect.

The US amended the draft text to say that UN authorisation would be given to countries that notified Secretary General Antonio Guterres of their participation in the mission.

A Security Council resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes to be adopted.