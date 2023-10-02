The roof of a church collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at least nine people and injuring around 50, authorities said as searchers probed in the wreckage late into the night looking for survivors and other victims.

The number of young victims — police officers said three of the dead were children — may have been due to the fact that baptisms were to take place at the church.

The diocese later posted a list of about 50 people who had been hospitalised as a result of the accident. They included a 4-month-old baby, three 5-year-olds and two 9-year-olds. There was no immediate information on their conditions.

Approximately 30 parishioners were believed to have been trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in, officials said. Searchers crawled under the roof slabs and officials brought in dogs to help search for possible survivors.

The Tamaulipas state police said about 100 people were in the church at the time of the collapse.

The state security spokesman's office said late Sunday that nine people had been confirmed dead from the collapse, which it described as likely being caused by “a structural failure.”

Tamaulipas state police said units of the National Guard, the state police and state civil defense office and the Red Cross were involved in the operation.

The Mexican Council of Bishops issued a statement saying that “we join in prayer at the tragic loss of life and those injured.”

Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico said the roof caved in while parishioners were receiving communion at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero, next to the port city of Tampico.

“We lament the painful loss of people who were there celebrating the baptism of their children,” Alvarez wrote.