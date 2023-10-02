Adrienne Jerome is heartbroken. Her house survived Canada’s record wildfires this year, but everything that made her and many other Indigenous people in the area feel at home — the spruce forests that enveloped her town, providing not just food but protection, everything from game to medicinal plants — is gone.

"An evacuation in the middle of the night, with sirens blaring... it was a great shock," the former leader of this Anishinaabe tribe told the AFP news agency.

"Children were crying and didn't want to leave their mothers."

As they recover from this summer’s fires, isolated In digenous communities surrounded by vast forests and often reachable only by air or a long, winding road are now facing big questions about their ability to maintain traditional ways of life.

"The forest that protects us has disappeared," Jerome says in a quavering voice.

"Our pantry has disappeared. There are no more small game animals, no hares, no partridges. All of the medicinal plants have burned."

All that remains now are blackened trunks.

A record number of wildfires, topping more than 6,400 at last count, scorched almost 18 million hectares (nearly 70,000 square miles) this year, and forced thousands of Indigenous people to flee for their lives. Experts attribute the grave situation to the affects of a growing climate crisis.

Although the Indigenous only represent five percent of Canada's population, they nevertheless constitute one in two evacuees.

Some communities had to evacuate multiple times over the spring and summer.

'Our church has disappeared'

Wildfires are now "so dangerous and fast-moving" that evacuations are increasingly necessary, says Amy Cardinal Christianson, a Canadian Forest Service researcher who studies the effects of burns on Indigenous communities.

This poses particular challenges for remote northern villages with few or no links to Canada's large population centres in the south.

Anxieties are compounded by "a lack of trust that wildfire agencies will protect what the person or community values the most," says Christianson.

"That might be a trapline, a ceremonial site, a herd of cattle."