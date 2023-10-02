TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises mastermind of 2007 PKK terror attack
Muzdelif Taskin, responsible for orchestrating the 2007 assault in Daglica that resulted in the death of 12 soldiers and injuries to 16 others, conducted operations on behalf of the PKK in multiple areas within Iraq and Türkiye.
Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Muzdelif Taskin / Photo: AA
October 2, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised Muzdelif Taskin, the so-called general security responsible for the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT determined that Muzdelif Taskin, using the codenames 'Aslan Cele' and 'Aslan Samura,' had joined the PKK's rural cadres in 1988 and later crossed from Iraq to Syria.

Muzdelif Taskin, the mastermind behind the 2007 attack in Daglica where 12 soldiers were killed and 16 injured by heavy weapons targeting the Turkish Armed Forces' Commando Battalion, operated in various regions in Iraq and Türkiye on behalf of the PKK.

It was determined that Taskin, who was among the so-called Zap province officials with the duty assigned by the organisation in 2010, provided military and ideological training to the new terrorists joining the PKK, crossed into Syrian territory before Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring and carried out critical activities within the PKK/YPG.

Most recently, it was determined that the terrorist Taskin, who has been active as the so-called general security responsible for the terrorist organisation in Syria for about 35 years, organised and participated in numerous actions.

SOURCE:AA
