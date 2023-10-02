TÜRKİYE
US stands firmly with Türkiye in fight against PKK: State Department
"We stand firmly by Türkiye and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK," says the spokesman, underlining the US' acknowledgment of the legitimate security threat posed by the PKK terror group to Türkiye.
The US recognises "the legitimate security threat that PKK poses to Türkiye," the spokesperson said.   / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 2, 2023

The US stands "firmly" with its NATO ally Türkiye and Turkish people in the fight against the PKK terrorist organisation, State Department has said.

Speaking at his briefing on Monday, a day after PKK carried out a terrorist attack attempt in Ankara, Spokesman Matthew Miller recalled that the PKK has been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US.

"We stand firmly by Türkiye and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK and we will continue to do so," said Miller in response to a question by an Anadolu Agency reporter on the US support for YPG/PKK.

Miller reiterated that the US "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in the Turkish capital, and wished those injured a "speedy and full recovery".

"We recognise the legitimate security threat that PKK poses to Türkiye," he added.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said it has confirmed links of one of the dead attackers to the PKK terror group, adding that an investigation into the other terrorist involved in Sunday's attack continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

RelatedErdogan extends condolences to family of Ankara attack victim killed by PKK
