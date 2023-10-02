A judge is planning a spring trial for US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator's help and influence over foreign affairs.

The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey's June 4 primary, meaning it could still be underway when voters start casting ballots on whether to return Menendez to the Senate.

An attorney for the government gave the judge an estimate of four to six weeks.

An indictment last month charged the Democrat, formerly the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with taking payouts in exchange for corrupt acts that included passing information to Egyptian military and intelligence officials.

Among other things, prosecutors accused Menendez of ghostwriting a letter for Egyptian officials that sought to influence US policy on military aid.

The indictment also said Menendez used his influence to try and pressure state and federal prosecutors in New Jersey into giving lenient treatment to friends or associates who were the subject of criminal investigations and interceded with US regulators to protect an associate's business deal.

Filled with cash

Authorities found nearly $500,000 in cash, much of it hidden in clothing and closets, as well as more than $100,000 in gold bars in a search of the New Jersey home Menendez, 69, shares with his wife, Nadine.

Menendez has pleaded not guilty and said the cash found in the house was personal savings he had squirrelled away for emergencies.