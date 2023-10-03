WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
EU Commissioner Johansson warns of surging far-right extremism in Europe, with extremists operating openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their agendas.
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared. / Photo: AP
October 3, 2023

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of far-right extremism in Europe.

During the inaugural "Counterterrorism Financing Forum" held in Brussels on Monday, Johansson stressed the need for international cooperation in the fight against terror financing.

She emphasised that far-right extremism is on the rise in Europe, posing an increasingly serious terrorism threat.

"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared.

She went on to highlight the audacious activities of far-right violent extremists, who have begun to operate more openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their extremist agendas.

Recommended

One of the major challenges in combating this rising threat, Johansson said, is the blurred line between far-right extremism and terrorism.

The use of cryptocurrencies and the establishment of fake charitable organisations have further complicated efforts to distinguish between the two, she added.

RelatedThe rise of Europe's far-right
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington