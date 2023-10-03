Tuesday, October 3, 2023

1820 GMT — The White House has warned that time is running out to fund Ukraine, after Republicans in Congress blocked US aid for Kiev.

"Time is not our friend. We have enough funding authorities to meet Ukraine's battlefields needs for a bit longer, but we need Congress to act," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

President Joe Biden told US allies in a call earlier that he was "confident that we're going to continue to have bipartisan and bicameral support" for aid, Kirby added.

1845 GMT — Russia summons Moldova ambassador in media row

Moscow has summoned Moldova's ambassador to protest against what it called "politically-motivated persecution" of Russian-language media in the pro-Western country.

In mid-September, Moldova expelled the country chief of Russia's state news agency Sputnik, accusing the outlet of spreading "propaganda and disinformation."

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement the expulsion of Moldova's Sputnik bureau chief was part of an ongoing campaign of "politically motivated persecution" of Russian-language media in Moldova.

Moscow said that a number of people who are involved in restricting "freedom of speech and the rights of Russian journalists in Moldova" will be banned from entering the country.

1815 GMT — US aid for Kiev to last 'couple of months' without funding: White House

US aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia will run out in "a couple of months" if Republican hardliners fail to pass new funds for Kiev, the White House said.

"You're talking perhaps a couple of months or so, roughly," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.

1500 GMT — Biden urges US allies to 'coordinate' support for Ukraine

President Joe Biden called key allies to "coordinate" support for Ukraine, the White House said, amid concerns in Western capitals after Republican hardliners derailed US funding for Kiev.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, Britain, and of the EU and NATO, along with the foreign minister of France, the White House said.

President Biden convened a call this morning with allies and partners to coordinate our ongoing support for Ukraine - White house

Biden had been under mounting pressure to calm shaken allies after an 11th-hour deal in the US Congress to avoid a government funding shutdown on Saturday contained no new aid for war-torn Ukraine.

Democrat Biden has called for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to rush through new aid, saying that US support for Kiev as it battles Russia’s invasion could not be interrupted "under any circumstances".

1820 GMT — Ukraine troops advance on southern front: general

One of Ukraine's top generals said his forces were advancing in the south, one of two theatres of their counteroffensive to evict Russian occupation forces, but offered few details of their gains.

"In the Tavria sector, there has been an advance by the defence forces," General Oleksander Tarnavskyi said in a post on Telegram, using the military's name for the southern front.

Tarnavskyi, head of the southern group of forces, said troops had conducted 1,198 assignments in the past 24 hours, with Russian forces sustaining losses of 261 men and a further 10 being taken prisoner.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, in its evening report, said offensive operations were proceeding in the east and south, with little elaboration.

1810 — Ukraine must win war before joining NATO, EU: Slovakia's foreign minister

Ukraine must win its war against Russia before joining NATO and the EU, Slovakia’s foreign minister said.

“Ukraine must first win the war. This is a necessary precondition,” Miroslaw Wachowski said at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"So, we must do everything we can to help Ukraine win this war and regain its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Noting that he returned from Kyiv this morning, Wachowski said that Ukrainians are doing "their best and we must help them".

1520 GMT — Zelenskyy to visit eastern frontline: statement

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was visiting Ukrainian troops near the eastern front line, where Russian forces have been pressuring Kiev's army in areas they recaptured recently.

Ukraine launched a highly-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian positions in the south and east but progress has been slow and Russian forces are also pushing back in the northeast.