WORLD
2 MIN READ
Insurgent attack leaves dozens of soldiers dead in junta-ruled Niger
The military government announced a three-day mourning period after one of the worst militancy-related incidents in the African country in recent times.
Insurgent attack leaves dozens of soldiers dead in junta-ruled Niger
Insurgency has plagued Africa's Sahel region for more than a decade. / Photo: Reuters
October 3, 2023

Twenty-nine soldiers were killed in western Niger in an attack by suspected militants, the Defence Ministry has said, declaring a three-day national mourning period.

The soldiers were targeted on Monday night using "improvised explosive devices and kamikaze vehicles by more than a hundred terrorists", the ministry said in a televised statement.

Two soldiers were seriously wounded and "several dozen terrorists" were also killed, according to the statement.

The attack took place near the country's border with Mali, during military operations aimed at "neutralising the threat posed by the Daesh" in the area, according to the ministry.

"Communications from the terrorists, who were forced to withdraw, have been intercepted", the ministry said, adding that the attackers "benefitted from outside expertise", without giving any further details.

RelatedBoko Haram attack on Niger town kills 32 soldiers
Recommended

Troubled region

An insurgency has plagued Africa's Sahel region for more than a decade, breaking out in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.

The "three borders" area between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso is regularly the scene of attacks by militants affiliated with the Daesh and Al Qaeda terror groups.

The violence has fuelled military takeovers in all three countries, with Niger the latest to fall to a coup on July 26 that ousted Mohamed Bazoum, its democratically elected president.

In August, at least 17 Nigerien soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in an attack by suspected militants near the border between Niger and Burkina Faso.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington