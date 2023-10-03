Twenty-nine soldiers were killed in western Niger in an attack by suspected militants, the Defence Ministry has said, declaring a three-day national mourning period.

The soldiers were targeted on Monday night using "improvised explosive devices and kamikaze vehicles by more than a hundred terrorists", the ministry said in a televised statement.

Two soldiers were seriously wounded and "several dozen terrorists" were also killed, according to the statement.

The attack took place near the country's border with Mali, during military operations aimed at "neutralising the threat posed by the Daesh" in the area, according to the ministry.

"Communications from the terrorists, who were forced to withdraw, have been intercepted", the ministry said, adding that the attackers "benefitted from outside expertise", without giving any further details.