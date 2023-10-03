TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expects concrete steps from its friends against terrorism: Erdogan
In the wake of the PKK terrorist group's suicide bombing in Ankara, Erdogan expresses profound alarm at the ongoing tolerance shown to terrorist leaders despite substantial evidence.
Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital. / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Türkiye expects "concrete steps" from friendly countries against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We want to see concrete steps from our friends along with condemnation. It should be known that statements soothing us and condemning terrorism will not be a balm for our wounds," he said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Council of State's training centre.

Reminding that Türkiye has “sacrificed” thousands of people to terrorism, Erdogan said: "We truly cannot comprehend the tolerant attitude shown to the bloodthirsty killers."

"We cannot explain to ourselves or our nation the lack of any action against the terrorist leaders despite folders full of evidence," he said.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry building in the Turkish capital, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

