A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians and Germans has crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident in the Mestre borough, on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official.

Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as "an apocalyptic scene".

"At least 10 people have suffered injuries of varying degrees and have been taken to hospital," a spokesperson from the city hall said, adding that operations were under way to rescue any others wounded.

Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge straddling a railway line and linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences".