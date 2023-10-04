WORLD
2 MIN READ
US police report multiple victims in Baltimore 'active shooter situation'
Officers are at the shooting site on the campus of historically Black university, says Baltimore Police Department.
US police report multiple victims in Baltimore 'active shooter situation'
Police vehicles are seen following a shooting incident that happened in Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on October 3, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2023

Multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, US police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers late on Tuesday were on the scene for an "active shooter situation" on the campus of the historically Black university.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

"We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Recommended

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said "multiple victims" were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington