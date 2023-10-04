WORLD
One killed as earthquakes trigger landslides in Nepal
Two quakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India, injuring at least 16 people.
Rescuers had found some human remains indicating the missing woman had been killed. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 4, 2023

Rescue workers in Nepal dug with shovels and their bare hands as they searched for a woman killed the previous day when she was swept away by a landslide triggered by an earthquake, police said.

Rescuers had found some human remains indicating the missing woman had been killed, police official Dipesh Chaudhary said on Wednesday from the scene of the landslide at Okhal village, adding that no other reports of deaths had come in.

Two quakes, of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3, struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India on Tuesday, bringing down several houses, injuring at least 16 people, setting off landslides and severing a main road.

Mountainous Nepal, which is regularly jolted by earthquakes, is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people and destroyed whole sections of towns and cities along with centuries-old temples.

