An Israeli minister hailed his country's "blossoming ties" with Saudi Arabia during a visit to Riyadh amid ongoing US-brokered negotiations to establish formal relations.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi this week became the second Israeli cabinet member to formally visit the Saudi capital, heading a 14-member delegation to a United Nations conference.

"We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, and our prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for nurturing the blossoming ties between our nations," Karhi told the meeting of the Universal Postal Union, a specialised UN agency intended to facilitate international cooperation in the postal sector on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and long insisted it would not do so without a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has been pushing for a landmark normalisation deal that could reorder the Middle East.

Riyadh did not join the US-brokered Abraham Accords which saw its Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel in 2020.

Addressing the UN conference, Karhi called the Abraham Accords "monumentally transformative".

His visit comes days after the first official trip by an Israeli cabinet member, Tourism Minister Haim Katz, who last week attended a separate UN meeting in Saudi Arabia. Katz did not make any public remarks.