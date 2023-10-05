Japan began releasing a second batch of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, its operator said.

The water discharge began at 10:18 am (0118 GMT) on Thursday, a TEPCO spokesman said.

It follows the first discharge on August 24, when Japan began releasing some of the 1.34 million tonnes of wastewater built up since a tsunami struck the facility in 2011.

While Japan has insisted the treated water poses no health risks - a view backed by the UN's nuclear watchdog - China has repeatedly criticised the release and banned all Japanese seafood imports.

As with the initial release that ended September 11, about 7,800 tonnes of water are expected to be discharged in the second phase.

TEPCO has said the wastewater has been filtered of all radioactive elements except tritium, which is within safe levels.

"It has been confirmed that the first release has been conducted as planned and in a safe manner," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday, stressing no abnormalities had been detected.

The government will "continue to communicate, both domestically and internationally, results of monitoring data in a highly transparent manner," Matsuno said.