Hundreds of Jewish settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

In a statement, the department said on Thursday that at least 240 settlers entered the site under the protection of Israeli police.

Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on September 29 and will continue until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on September 15.

Settlers stormed the complex in groups through the Al Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al Aqsa Mosque, witnesses said.

At least 4,551 settlers has stormed the complex since Sunday, according to data from the Islamic Waqf Department.