UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over a drone attack on a military academy graduation in Syria, according to his spokesperson.

"Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the drone attack on a military academy graduation in Homs, which reportedly resulted in dozens of casualties, including civilians and numerous injuries," Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned about the retaliatory shelling by pro-government forces on multiple locations in northwest Syria and emerging reports of casualties," he added.

He noted that a nationwide ceasefire is essential for a meaningful political process to implement UN Security Council resolution 2254 which urges a ceasefire and a political settlement in Syria.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law. He also recalls that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," he added.