WORLD
4 MIN READ
Drone attack on Syrian military ceremony kills 80, wounds 240
Weaponised drones bombed the site minutes after the Syrian regime's defence minister left a graduation ceremony in Homs city, officials say.
Drone attack on Syrian military ceremony kills 80, wounds 240
Syrian regime vowed to respond "with full force" while it carried out heavy bombing attacks on the opposition-held zone of Idlib throughout the day after drone attack. / Photo: AP
October 5, 2023

A drone attack has hit a crowded military graduation ceremony in the Syrian city of Homs, killing 80 people and wounding 240, in one of the deadliest recent attacks on the regime army, which has been fighting a civil war for more than a decade.

The strike on Thursday killed civilians, including six children, as well as military personnel, and there were concerns the death toll could rise as many of the wounded were in serious condition, regime Health Minister Hassan al Ghabash said.

Syria's military said in an earlier statement that drones laden with explosives targeted the ceremony packed with young officers and their families as it was wrapping up.

Without naming any particular group, the military accused insurgents "backed by known international forces" of the attack and said, "it will respond with full force and decisiveness to these terrorist organisations, wherever they exist."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack as Syria endures its 13th year of conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "expressed deep concern" about the drone attack in Homs as well as reports of retaliatory shelling in northwest Syria, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Damascus announced a three-day state of mourning starting on Friday.

RelatedUN chief concerned over Syria drone attack that killed dozens

Idlib targeted

The city of Homs is deep in regime-held territory, far from the front lines where regime and opposition forces routinely skirmish.

After the drone attack, the Syrian forces shelled villages in Idlib province, in the opposition-held northwest.

Recommended

In the towns of Al Nayrab and Sarmin east of Idlib city, at least 10 civilians were wounded, according to opposition-held northwestern Syria's civil defence organisation known as the White Helmets.

Regime forces continued to shell other areas in the opposition-held enclave.

The Syrian military shelled another village in the region earlier on Thursday before the drone attack over Homs, killing at least five civilians, activists and emergency workers said.

The shelling hit a family house on the outskirts of the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province, according to the White Helmets.

Years of war and displacement

The vast majority of around 4.1 million people residing in northwestern Syria live in poverty, relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

The civil war started with peaceful protests against Syria's Bashar al Assad's rule in March 2011, but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after Assad's brutal crackdown on the protesters.

The tide turned in Assad's favour against opposition groups in 2015, when Russia provided key military backing to Syria.

So far, the war has killed half a million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and left many parts of the country destroyed.

It has displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside Syria.

Related'Left to die': Former inmates speak of horrors at Assad regime army hospital
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington