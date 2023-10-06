Eastern Canada has shattered heat records this week with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius, worrying experts and everyday people struggling to cope with extreme weather made worse by the climate crisis.

"It's unheard of for a day in October," said Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin.

"It's normal to have occasional warm spells, but extreme heat like this is very unusual."

In the last three days, heat records were broken in Quebec and adjacent provinces.

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 29.3 degrees Celsius in Montreal, surpassing the record of 26.7 degrees set in 2005.

At the top of Mount Royal — a mountain in the heart of the city — bright red, orange and yellow autumn foliage was rustled by what felt like a summer breeze.

"It just makes you wonder," commented jogger Marcello Barsalou, carrying a water pack on his back.

Marvelling at the panoramic city view, many tourists admitted to relishing this last gasp of summer before temperatures plunge.

"We did not expect it," one said.

"It feels strange, especially in Canada," said French tourist Christine Boileau.

Another French tourist, Andre Martin, 78, however, said the fall heatwave has him very worried.