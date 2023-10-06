A fire swept through a six-story residential building in Mumbai, leaving at least seven people dead and injuring more than 40 others in India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the early morning fire in the Goregaon West district, fire officer Ashok Tarapade said. The rescue work is over and the injured have been taken to two hospitals, he added.

Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed some floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.