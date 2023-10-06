TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests dozens of Daesh terror suspects
The operations was conducted simultaneously in 26 provinces by the Turkish police’s anti-terror teams, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.
Türkiye arrests dozens of Daesh terror suspects
“We will not let terrorist organizations and their collaborators breathe,” Yerlikaya vowed. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2023

Turkish police arrested 92 people over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group during anti-terror operations in 26 provinces, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

The operations was conducted simultaneously in 26 provinces by the Turkish police’s anti-terror teams, Ali Yerlikaya said on X, previously known as Twitter.

“We will not let terrorist organisations and their collaborators breathe,” Yerlikaya vowed.

“I want our beloved nation to know that: Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralised.”

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries that listed Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Anti-terror operations intensified

Turkish authorities intensified anti-terror operations, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara last week.

Recommended

Turkish security forces nabbed 67 terror suspects in anti-terror operations across Türkiye, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

Out of total, 12 terror suspects were caught in Mersin, Van, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Aydin provinces, Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He added that 55 more terror suspects were held in operation in 16 provinces.

Some 13,400 security personnel took part in operations, he added.

As of 0530 GMT, 466 operations were carried out in the rural areas, he added.

He thanked the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), police and gendarmerie teams who participated in the operations.

RelatedTwo police officers injured in terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan