Turkish police arrested 92 people over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group during anti-terror operations in 26 provinces, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

The operations was conducted simultaneously in 26 provinces by the Turkish police’s anti-terror teams, Ali Yerlikaya said on X, previously known as Twitter.

“We will not let terrorist organisations and their collaborators breathe,” Yerlikaya vowed.

“I want our beloved nation to know that: Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralised.”

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries that listed Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Anti-terror operations intensified

Turkish authorities intensified anti-terror operations, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara last week.