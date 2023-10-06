The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 57 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters.

Coast guard units saved 11 irregular migrants from a rubber boat off Mugla's Bodrum district, while 46 others were rescued off Cesme district in Izmir province, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The migrants were later transported to the provincial migration department, the Coast Guard said.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.